Owatonna’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to group homes to assisted living. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping people and want steady work.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time (other schedules also mentioned)

Pay: $55–$60/hour + uncapped incentives

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on

Modern office, advanced tech (3D scanning, AI tools), and a slower pace of 5–7 patients per day so you’re not rushed. Good fit if you want strong onboarding, CE, and full benefits while having real say in patient care.

Employer: Dungarvin

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $24/hour

Bonus: $3,000 retention bonus

Work in highly structured group homes supporting adults with serious mental health and behavioral needs. Comes with paid training, PTO that grows with time, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision for FT—great if you have 3+ years’ experience and want to make a daily impact.

Employer: Prairie Cottages (Cedar Lodge of Owatonna)

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.50/hour (DOE)

Hands-on caregiving in assisted living and memory care with a 2‑week block schedule and every other weekend/holiday. Offers tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, disability, and more, ideal if you want to start or grow a caregiving career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.