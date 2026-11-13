Owatonna has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to leading full teams. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $15.00 – $15.60 per hour

Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders, keep the staging area safe and tidy, and run powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Great fit if you’re comfortable with tech (phones/tablets), like a fast pace, and want access to big-company benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: Owatonna, MN (2250 NW 26th St)

(2250 NW 26th St) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, day shift, no weekends

Pay: $16.78 – $21.79 per hour

Support patient care by receiving, stocking, and delivering medical supplies to all patient areas so clinicians can stay at the bedside. Steady 8-hour day shifts, no weekend rotation, plus access to Allina’s healthcare, PTO, retirement, and tuition/loan support benefits.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Location: Owatonna, MN (posting notes this opportunity is in the West Des Moines area)

(posting notes this opportunity is in the West Des Moines area) Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends/holidays)

Pay: Not listed

Lead the freight, stocking, and warehouse teams for a big-box retailer, owning everything from receiving trucks to backroom operations and staffing. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and about 3 years of management in retail who enjoys coaching teams and improving processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.