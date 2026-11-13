Owatonna’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady hours, and room to grow if you like working with your hands.

Employer: Mad City Windows & Baths (a Renuity company)

Mad City Windows & Baths (a company) Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.50/hour, Monday–Friday

Lead window installs, do finish carpentry, and work directly with homeowners to wrap up projects and confirm satisfaction. This role is great if you have at least 6 months of remodeling/carpentry experience and want steady hours plus full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Wencl Plumbing, Inc.

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Entry-level plumbing role where you learn on the job with experienced plumbers on installs, service calls, and repairs. Strong benefits (100% employer-paid employee medical, 401(k) match, paid holidays) and a good fit if you’re dependable, like hands-on work, and want a long-term trade.

Employer: Michels Utility Services, Inc. (Michels Corporation)

(Michels Corporation) Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time , union role

, union role Pay: $32.26/hour plus eligibility for overtime and union benefit contributions

Work on natural gas distribution projects doing a variety of manual labor tasks as part of a field crew. Ideal if you have or can get a Class A CDL, are open to travel, and want strong training and a full benefits package through a large, established contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or room to train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.