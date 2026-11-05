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📣 Owatonna, MN Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
Owatonna’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to senior leadership. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s likely a seat here for you.
Commercial Account Manager (Orkin Pest Control)
- Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)
- Location: Owatonna, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average first-year earnings $75,000–$80,000 (base + commission)
Manage commercial accounts, do on-site inspections, and build long-term client relationships with a trusted national brand. This role offers uncapped commission, a company vehicle with gas card, paid training (no pest control experience needed), and full benefits including 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.
Entry-Level Sales: Paid Real Estate License
- Employer: Kris Lindahl Real Estate (KLRE)
- Location: Owatonna, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commission-based (details shared in interview)
KLRE pays for your real estate pre-licensing and exam prep if you commit full time, then feeds you company-set appointments in the Owatonna area. Ideal if you’re coming from retail, restaurants, car sales, or trades and want a bigger upside with heavy marketing support and coaching instead of cold-calling all day.
Area Sales Manager
- Employer: Culligan Ultrapure
- Location: Owatonna, MN (travel to Waseca, St. Peter, Albert Lea, Austin, Benson, Montevideo, Northfield)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated total compensation $110,000–$140,000 (base + monthly bonus)
Lead and coach a team of household sales reps selling water treatment systems across southern Minnesota. This role comes with competitive pay, health/dental/vision, generous PTO, 401(k) match, education assistance, and a flexible 5-day work week (Mon–Thu 9-hour days with Friday afternoons off).
Global Strategic Pricing Manager
- Employer: Quanex
- Location: Owatonna, MN (or Akron, OH / Minneapolis, MN)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000–$140,000 + bonus potential
Senior-level role owning global pricing strategy across markets for a public manufacturing company. You’ll build pricing models, analyze market trends, and partner with sales, product, finance, and regional teams, with strong benefits like 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition assistance, wellness resources, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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