🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Owatonna, MN

Owatonna’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in HVAC and building products. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Modine Manufacturing Company Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Employer notes a set range but does not list exact numbers in this posting.

Lead the Material Handling Department for a major HVAC manufacturer. You’ll direct a small team, move units and parts around the plant, help with scheduling and problem-solving, and jump in on forklifts, cranes, and truck loading when needed. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing, HVAC assembly experience, and forklift experience, and want solid benefits (health, 401k match, paid leave, tuition help).

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Modine Manufacturing Company Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Employer notes a set range but does not list exact numbers in this posting.

Build electrical panels for HVAC systems using wiring diagrams and schematics. You’ll install components, do quality checks, and troubleshoot issues in a fast-paced but non–live-electricity environment. Good for someone who can read wiring diagrams, use hand and power tools safely, and wants a stable manufacturing role with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Quanex

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–2:00 AM)

Pay: $18.50/hour + $1.00/hour 2nd-shift differential

Assemble window hardware products from start to finish, check quality, and help with packing and light machine setup. This is a good fit if you like four-day workweeks, want overtime potential, and prefer clear, repeatable tasks. No manufacturing experience required, and the role comes with bonus potential, 401k with 5% match, ESPP, and full benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.