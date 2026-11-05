🚌 Owatonna Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Owatonna has some solid driving gigs right now, from seasonal helper work to high‑pay CDL routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in local neighborhoods and businesses. This is a very active outdoor role with flexible day‑to‑day scheduling, no driving required, and no experience needed.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Location: Owatonna, MN (local routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,000–$100,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 a.m. start

Local Class A route delivering Coca‑Cola products in Owatonna and nearby towns—home daily. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and steady hours if you’re ready for early mornings and physical work.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)

Location: Owatonna, MN (and other District 6 stations)

(and other District 6 stations) Type: Temporary / Emergency, variable hours

Application Deadline: Apply online by 1/27/2027 via www.mn.gov/careers, Job ID 96828

Seasonal snow and ice control work keeping highways clear during winter storms. Great fit if you already have a Class A or B CDL (no airbrake restriction) and can respond quickly for long shifts, nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.