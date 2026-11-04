🏥 Owatonna Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Owatonna’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong options in home health, therapy, and behavioral health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles here with competitive pay and good benefits.

Employer: Prairie River Home Care, Inc. (Adara Home Health)

Prairie River Home Care, Inc. (Adara Home Health) Location: Owatonna, MN (reports to Mankato, MN office; covers Owatonna + nearby cities)

(reports to office; covers Owatonna + nearby cities) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday with on-call rotation

, Monday–Friday with on-call rotation Salary: $70,000 – $95,000 per year

Full-time RN role doing 1:1 visits in client homes, focused on admissions, assessments, and care planning. Good fit if you like autonomy, driving between visits, and building relationships with patients and referral sources. Includes mileage reimbursement, PTO, holidays, medical/vision/life insurance, 401(k) 100% vested, tuition reimbursement, and phone support (stipend or company phone).

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Travel , full-time contract

, full-time contract Pay: Estimated $2,174 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts; includes stipends per agency notes)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts; includes stipends per agency notes) Duration: 13 weeks

Start Date: 11/16/2026 (subject to client confirmation)

Travel PT assignment with a national, Joint Commission–certified agency. You’ll assess and treat patients, set rehab goals, and document progress while enjoying weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursement. Ideal if you want to explore Owatonna while boosting your income on a short-term contract.

Employer: EOSIS (formerly Meridian Behavioral Health)

(formerly Meridian Behavioral Health) Location: Owatonna, MN, US

Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: $89,000 – $107,000 per year

High-impact counseling role working with adults who have both substance use and mental health diagnoses. You’ll do diagnostic assessments, individual and group therapy, treatment planning, and coordination with community resources. Strong benefits: 20 days PTO + 6 holidays, health/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, clinical license reimbursement, and career path options. Requires Minnesota Alcohol and Drug Counselor licensure plus qualifying mental health licensure (or supervision track) and co-occurring training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.