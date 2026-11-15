Owasso’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or ABA, there are several solid paths to grow your career close to home.

Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)

ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services) Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$105,000 + up to $30,000 in incentives

Lead ABA programs for children with autism, mentor techs, and work with families using data-driven tools. This role stands out for its high pay, up to $10,000 relocation help, generous PTO, and strong career ladder for experienced BCBAs.

Employer: Baptist Village Communities

Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and sometimes step in for the Director of Health Services in a long-term care setting, leading nursing staff, care plans, and regulatory compliance. Good fit for an experienced Oklahoma RN who wants leadership responsibility plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, 403(b), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: TRITAL Care

Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Internship / Traveler-style contract

Salary: Not listed (local rate if within 50 miles)

Outpatient PT role with general ortho caseload (pelvic health referrals available), 36 hours guaranteed with potential up to 40. New grads and first-time travelers are welcome, with a steady flow of patients (about 12–14 per day, 60 visits/week).

Employer: Behavioral Innovations – Owasso Treatment Center

Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time (part-time possible)

Salary: $15–$21/hour depending on RBT level and experience

Provide 1:1, clinic-based ABA therapy to kids with autism, with paid training and a clear path toward becoming a BCBA. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, like working with children, and want tuition support and RBT certification paid for.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.