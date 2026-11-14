Owasso’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to mobile wellness and lab work. If you’re in scrubs and looking for a change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time or Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Support 4–6 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a residential setting. You’ll help with personal care, meds (if assigned), housekeeping, outings, and daily living skills, all within a mission-driven, community-based program.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Owasso, Bartlesville, Broken Arrow & Sapulpa, OK

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. (hours vary) + rotating weekends

Salary: Not listed; $1.00/hr float incentive + mileage reimbursement

Not listed; Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, STD/LTD, 401(k), PTO/FTO (for 20+ hrs/week), tuition reimbursement, ESPP

Travel between clinics drawing blood for all age groups, handling drug screens, data entry, and patient payments. Good fit if you have 6+ months phlebotomy experience, like variety, and want strong benefits with room to grow.

Employer: Anywhere Infusions

Location: Owasso, OK (mobile, in-home/office/events)

Type: Part-time, per-infusion pay

Schedule: 2 days/week (not Thu or Fri) 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on-call + 1 Saturday/month

Pay: 25% of each infusion + $6 per stop + 100% of tips (about $35–$200 per day )

(about ) Benefits: Flexible schedule; malpractice, supplies, and equipment provided

Drive to patients, start IVs, and run vitamin infusions while educating them on holistic and functional health. Best for an Oklahoma RN with strong IV skills, great people skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset who wants flexible extra income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.