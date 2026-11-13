Owasso has a nice mix of fitness and beauty jobs right now, all with steady customer traffic and room to grow. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness (Excel Fitness franchise)

Planet Fitness (Excel Fitness franchise) Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role where you greet members, give tours, handle sign‑ups, and keep the gym clean and welcoming. Perks include free Black Card membership, health/vision/dental insurance for eligible staff, PTO, parental leave, flexible schedule, uniforms, bonuses, and clear paths to management.

Also listed here (same role, same employer): Indeed posting

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full‑service salon role inside Ulta, doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more. Great if you want to build a book of business with strong walk‑in traffic, ongoing training, and clear sales goals to grow your income.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced stylist role for experienced pros who can handle high‑level color, texture, styling, brow services, and makeup while driving higher weekly sales targets. Good fit if you already have strong skills, want to grow your clientele, and like a fast, sales‑focused salon.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.