Buy Owasso raffle offers over $6,000 in prizes

The City of Owasso is running the Buy Owasso raffle now through November 28, 2026, giving shoppers a chance to win over $6,000 in cash and prizes when they shop at participating local businesses. Shoppers earn one raffle ticket for every $20 spent before tax, and on Small Business Saturday, November 28, 2026, they earn one ticket for every $10 spent. Residents should keep their tickets and attend Lights On Owasso at Redbud Park on November 28, 2026, when winning tickets will be drawn.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Owasso, OK - Gov