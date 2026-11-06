🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Owasso, OK – RN, MA & PT

Owasso’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both steady full‑time work and higher‑pay travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ascension St. John Owasso

Ascension St. John Owasso Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Med Surg and ICU units, oversee patient care quality, and keep your team in line with regulations. You’ll need an Oklahoma RN license, BLS, plus 3 years of experience and 1 year of leadership. Ascension offers broad benefits, tuition support, and strong career growth paths.

Employer: Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma

Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma Location: Owasso & Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support orthopedic providers with exams, vitals, injections, x‑rays, and EMR work in a busy clinic setting. Great fit if you’re a new MA grad or have 2+ years of ortho experience, plus RMA, CMA, NCMA, or ATC and BLS. Strong benefits package with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and profit sharing.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Salary: Approx. $1,917 per week (pay package for 40 hrs/week)

Outpatient PT role with a general ortho caseload and some pelvic health referrals. Day shift (7:00 AM–3:00 PM) with 36 hours guaranteed, up to 40 hours/week, seeing about 12–14 patients per day. New grads welcome, but you must hold an Oklahoma PT license.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking hiring managers detailed questions on schedule, pay, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.