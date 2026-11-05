🍽️ Several Owasso Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $60K+

Owasso has a nice mix of food jobs right now, from first-time gigs to solid full-time careers with benefits. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these are worth a look.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver food to guests, keep the vibe fun, and help make those classic SONIC runs memorable. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal and family discounts, training, advancement paths, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (based on eligibility). Must be at least 16 and eligible to work in the U.S.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes cooking and packaging SONIC favorites while staying in sync with the crew. Offers weekly pay, flexible hours, meal and family discounts, training, advancement, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (eligibility rules apply). Must be 16+ and eligible to work in the U.S.

Employer: TSG Restaurants / McAlister’s Deli

Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Listed as Internship (Assistant Manager level)

Listed as (Assistant Manager level) Salary: $40,000 – $60,000 per year

Lead shifts, coach your team, and make sure guests have a standout experience in a no-grease, no-alcohol, smoke-free deli that closes by 10 p.m. Offers performance-based pay and bonuses, same-day pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, tuition help, 401(k) with match, free meals, and national discounts. Requires 1+ year of management experience and open availability (~50 hrs/week).

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Bailey Medical Center, Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Prepare hot and cold meals for patients, staff, and guests in a hospital setting, with chances to help at grill or catering stations. Offers a flexible, supportive environment, training and advancement, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), discounts, and possible free shift meals and uniforms depending on site. 3–4 years of related experience preferred.

If any of these sound like your next move, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.