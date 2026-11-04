🏥 Several Healthcare Front Desk Roles in Owasso, OK

Owasso’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and front desk teams are in demand. If you like helping patients and keeping things organized, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bridgeview Eye Partners (Pediatric and Family Eyecare)

Bridgeview Eye Partners (Pediatric and Family Eyecare) Location: Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting wage based on experience (exact amount not listed)

You’ll be the first smile patients see, handling check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, insurance, and payments in a professional medical office. Prior office experience helps but isn’t required, and they offer paid training, PTO, 6.5 paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and growth through a company-paid certification program.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position at Pediatric and Family Eyecare.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Location: On-site at Ardent – Bailey Medical Center, Owasso, OK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $17.00 – $18.15/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Shift: Monday–Friday, 1:30 PM – 10:00 PM

This is a senior patient access role doing hospital admitting, insurance checks, point-of-service payments, and some training and scheduling for the team. Comes with bonus incentives, paid certifications, tuition reimbursement, and a full benefits package, plus clear paths for career advancement in revenue cycle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare front desk roles open up fast in Owasso.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.