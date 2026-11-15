Oviedo’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores hiring for hands-on and customer-facing roles. If you like staying active and helping shoppers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Oviedo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you reset shelves, build displays, and keep aisles looking sharp for big-name brands. Good fit if you like physical work, following planograms, and teaming up with store staff in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Oviedo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own price accuracy in the store—updating tags, signs, and weekly ads so customers see the right prices. Comes with a strong benefits package, store discount, and DailyPay so you can access your earnings before payday.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared Jewelers)

Location: Oviedo, FL – Oviedo Marketplace

Type: Seasonal, Part-time, and Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus commission (exact amount not listed)

Help customers celebrate big life moments with the right jewelry, while earning commission on your sales. Flexible hours (nights/weekends/holidays) and perks like merchandise discounts, training, and growth paths in a well-known jewelry brand.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.