Looking for a new feline friend in Oviedo, FL? These sweet cats are in foster homes with Cats Can Inc and are all vetted, loved, and ready to meet their forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Cats Can Inc (foster-based)

(foster-based) Personality notes: Described as a smart cat who is very tuned in to “his” people. If he wants to hide, he’s great at it, and he’ll swipe at your hand if you stop petting him to go pet another pet —a funny little sign that he likes being the center of attention.

Described as a who is very tuned in to “his” people. If he wants to hide, he’s great at it, and he’ll —a funny little sign that he likes being the center of attention. Health & vetting: In a loving foster home, tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , neutered , and has age-appropriate vaccinations .

In a loving foster home, , , , and has . How to adopt: Fill out an adoption application at cats-can.org or email catscaninc@gmail.com with questions.

👉 Meet Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Cats Can Inc (private, no-kill, foster-based rescue)

(private, no-kill, foster-based rescue) Living situation: Currently in a loving foster home .

Currently in a . Health & vetting: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , spayed , and has age-appropriate vaccinations .

, , , and has . How to adopt: Submit an application at cats-can.org or email catscaninc@gmail.com for more info.

👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Cats Can Inc (private, no-kill, foster-based rescue)

(private, no-kill, foster-based rescue) Living situation: Also in a loving foster home .

Also in a . Health & vetting: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , spayed , and has age-appropriate vaccinations .

, , , and has . How to adopt: Start with the online application at cats-can.org or email catscaninc@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Freedom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oviedo or Geneva, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so Liberty, Freedom, and Boogie can find their perfect families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.