The Oviedo Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Wawa, 1020 Mitchell Hammock Road. Residents, business owners, and visitors can stop by for a free cup of coffee and talk with officers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Oviedo - Police Department