Looking for a new feline friend in Oviedo, FL? These sweet cats with Cats Can Inc are already vetted, fixed, and waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Location: Currently at Fables & Fur, 445 W SR-436, Ste. 1025, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Currently at Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , spayed , and has age-appropriate vaccinations

Tested , , , and has Shelter: Cats Can Inc (no-kill, foster-based rescue)

(no-kill, foster-based rescue) Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org

👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Location: In a loving foster home

In a Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , neutered , and has age-appropriate vaccinations

Tested , , , and has Shelter: Cats Can Inc

Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org

👉 Meet Gabby McNamara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Location: In a loving foster home

In a Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , spayed , and has age-appropriate vaccinations

Tested , , , and has Shelter: Cats Can Inc

Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org

👉 Meet Chippy McNamara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Location: In a loving foster home

In a Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , neutered , and has age-appropriate vaccinations

Tested , , , and has Shelter: Cats Can Inc

Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Story: Monica was found as a stray, but she is very friendly and clearly loves people. Her “outdoor career” is over, and she’s ready for a comfy indoor life full of affection and attention.

Monica was found as a stray, but she is and clearly loves people. Her “outdoor career” is over, and she’s ready for a comfy indoor life full of affection and attention. Location: In a foster home

In a Health: (From rescue’s standard care) Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , spayed , and has age-appropriate vaccinations

(From rescue’s standard care) Tested , , , and has Shelter: Cats Can Inc

Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org

👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Location: In a loving foster home

In a Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV , microchipped , neutered , and has age-appropriate vaccinations

Tested , , , and has Shelter: Cats Can Inc

Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org

👉 Meet Coran and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Oviedo/Altamonte Springs area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so they can see these adoptable kitties too, and reach out to Cats Can Inc with any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.