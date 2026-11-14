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🐱 Friendly Oviedo Cats Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a new feline friend in Oviedo, FL? These sweet cats with Cats Can Inc are already vetted, fixed, and waiting for a safe, loving home.
Calliope
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Location: Currently at Fables & Fur, 445 W SR-436, Ste. 1025, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV, microchipped, spayed, and has age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Cats Can Inc (no-kill, foster-based rescue)
- Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org
👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gabby McNamara
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Location: In a loving foster home
- Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV, microchipped, neutered, and has age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Cats Can Inc
- Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org
👉 Meet Gabby McNamara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chippy McNamara
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Location: In a loving foster home
- Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV, microchipped, spayed, and has age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Cats Can Inc
- Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org
👉 Meet Chippy McNamara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Location: In a loving foster home
- Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV, microchipped, neutered, and has age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Cats Can Inc
- Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monica
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Story: Monica was found as a stray, but she is very friendly and clearly loves people. Her “outdoor career” is over, and she’s ready for a comfy indoor life full of affection and attention.
- Location: In a foster home
- Health: (From rescue’s standard care) Tested negative for FIV/FELV, microchipped, spayed, and has age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Cats Can Inc
- Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org
👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coran
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Location: In a loving foster home
- Health: Tested negative for FIV/FELV, microchipped, neutered, and has age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Cats Can Inc
- Contact: catscaninc@gmail.com • Adoption application at cats-can.org
👉 Meet Coran and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Oviedo/Altamonte Springs area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so they can see these adoptable kitties too, and reach out to Cats Can Inc with any questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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