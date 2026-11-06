🐱 Playful Oviedo Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes

Oviedo is full of kitten charm right now! These young cats at Cats Can Inc are full of personality and looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: Calico/tabico

Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)

Small kitten with a BIG personality and “no shortage of opinions”

and “no shortage of opinions” Very expressive, confident, and a little sassy

The description says she doesn’t just live in the house, she runs it!

Posey sounds perfect for someone who enjoys a bold, talkative kitten with lots of character.

👉 Meet Posey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: Orange and white (mostly)

Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)

Tiny body with a BIG purr

Can be a bit shy at first with new people or places

With patience and kindness, she warms up and shows a very sweet side and a loud, happy purr

Cranberry would do well with a gentle family who can give her time to feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate tabby and white (mostly)

Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)

Talkative little chatterbox who “will tell you all about his day”

who “will tell you all about his day” Very vocal when he wants attention or just wants to say hello

Underneath the chatter, he’s a very sweet boy who may need a bit of patience to settle into a new home

Giblet is a great match for someone who enjoys a social, chatty kitten and lots of interaction.

👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: Orange tabby

Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)

Curious, playful little explorer

Loves to investigate and find new ways to entertain herself

May be shy at first, but with time and encouragement, her fun, confident side comes out

Yammy would thrive with a patient adopter who enjoys watching a shy kitten blossom into a brave, playful cat.

👉 Meet Yammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oviedo, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Cats Can Inc and meeting these little ones. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.