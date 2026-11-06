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🐱 Playful Oviedo Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Oviedo is full of kitten charm right now! These young cats at Cats Can Inc are full of personality and looking for safe, loving homes.
Posey
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby kitten
Gender: Female
Color: Calico/tabico
Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)
- Small kitten with a BIG personality and “no shortage of opinions”
- Very expressive, confident, and a little sassy
- The description says she doesn’t just live in the house, she runs it!
Posey sounds perfect for someone who enjoys a bold, talkative kitten with lots of character.
👉 Meet Posey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby kitten
Gender: Female
Color: Orange and white (mostly)
Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)
- Tiny body with a BIG purr
- Can be a bit shy at first with new people or places
- With patience and kindness, she warms up and shows a very sweet side and a loud, happy purr
Cranberry would do well with a gentle family who can give her time to feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Giblet
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby kitten
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/chocolate tabby and white (mostly)
Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)
- Talkative little chatterbox who “will tell you all about his day”
- Very vocal when he wants attention or just wants to say hello
- Underneath the chatter, he’s a very sweet boy who may need a bit of patience to settle into a new home
Giblet is a great match for someone who enjoys a social, chatty kitten and lots of interaction.
👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yammy
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby kitten
Gender: Female
Color: Orange tabby
Shelter: Cats Can Inc (Oviedo, FL)
- Curious, playful little explorer
- Loves to investigate and find new ways to entertain herself
- May be shy at first, but with time and encouragement, her fun, confident side comes out
Yammy would thrive with a patient adopter who enjoys watching a shy kitten blossom into a brave, playful cat.
👉 Meet Yammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Oviedo, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Cats Can Inc and meeting these little ones. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.