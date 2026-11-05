🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Oviedo, FL

Oviedo’s retail scene is busy right now, with both national chains and local spots adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store role focused on greeting customers, running the register, keeping the sales floor clean, and stocking new merchandise. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying active, and want a foot in the door with a large Fortune 500 retailer.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role over a specific area of the store, including opening/closing, supervising associates, and handling front-end operations and safety. Ideal if you have customer service experience and are ready to step into retail management with scheduling, loss prevention, and payroll responsibilities.

Employer: Damico and Son’s Italian Market and Bakery

Location: Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Mix of customer service and hands-on bakery work: running the register, stocking and displaying baked goods, keeping the kitchen and dining area clean, and helping with inventory. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training, great if you like food, people, and a local, fast-paced environment.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.