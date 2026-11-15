Looking for a new feline friend in Overland Park, KS? These adoptable kittens are ready to bring love, fun, and purrs into a forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: The Rescue Project

Adoption Fee: $125

About Harry Potter:

Harry is a gentle, gray kitten with a soft, shy side. He may need a little time to feel safe with new people, but he’s a curious explorer who enjoys playing and checking out his surroundings. He especially loves other cats, and is very sweet with older kitties.

Harry would do best in a patient home that can give him time to warm up, and ideally with another friendly cat to be his buddy.

👉 Meet Harry Potter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby Shelter: The Rescue Project

Adoption Fee: $125

About Ron Weasley:

Ron is a gray tabby kitten with a goofy, playful personality. He’s the most outgoing of his litter and the quickest to come out of his shell. He can be a bit shy at first, but tasty treats and fun toys help him warm up fast. Once he’s comfortable, his silly, curious side really shines.

Ron is a great match for a home that wants an active, fun kitten and can give him time to adjust.

👉 Meet Ron Weasley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Heart of America Humane Society

Phone: (800) 384-3143

Adoption Fee: $160

About Stripey:

Stripey is a sweet, very social tabby boy who loves to greet you and soak up affection. He has bonded closely with his adopted sister, Moxie, and they must be adopted together. This pair keeps each other company, helps prevent boredom, and still has plenty of love left for their humans.

If you’re thinking about two kittens, Stripey and Moxie could be the perfect ready-made duo.

👉 Meet Stripey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Overland Park area and one of these cats sounds like a match, please reach out to the listed shelter, submit an application, or share their profiles with friends and family. Every share helps them get closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.