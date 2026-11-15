Overland Park is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running right. Here are several solid maintenance and custodial roles hiring now.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help keep commercial, school, healthcare, and industrial spaces clean and welcoming. Work includes routine cleaning, disinfecting, trash removal, and reporting any safety or maintenance issues.

Employer: Prestige Maintenance USA

Prestige Maintenance USA Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, relocation assistance

Schedule: Day shift; mix of early-morning hours Mon–Wed, Fri–Sun

Hands-on role keeping restrooms, offices, sales floors, and more clean and safe. You’ll sweep, mop, vacuum, strip and wax floors, use scrubbers/buffers, and get full benefits plus a steady, set schedule.

Employer: Lula Smarter Property Maintenance

Location: Overland Park, KS (KC metro)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Around $100,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, vehicle stipend, performance incentives

High-responsibility HVAC role with strong pay, working across the KC metro on residential service, repair, and installs. You’ll manage your own schedule, use your own vehicle and tools, and handle everything from diagnostics to full system replacements.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and share this list with a friend who might be looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.