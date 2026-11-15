Overland Park is busy with sales and marketing hiring right now, from finance and healthcare to tech and wellness. If you’re ready to sell, lead, or learn, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC

Location: Overland Park, KS (in-office preferred, hybrid possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000 per year

Lead all marketing for a respected wealth management firm managing over $1B in client assets. This is a hands-on role where you’ll own strategy, content, video, email, web, and campaigns—ideal if you have RIA/wealth management marketing experience and like taking ideas from concept to launch.

Employer: Ryan Transportation (Shamrock Trading Corporation)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Internship (10 weeks)

Build your sales chops in transportation and logistics with a 10-week, in-office carrier sales internship. You’ll prospect carriers, cold call, track loads, and learn negotiation and relationship-building inside an award-winning, growth-focused company.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Overland Park, KS (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$80,000 starting base + uncapped commission (up to $100,000 base with tenure)

Hunt for new mid-market business for a global Tier 1 ISP and sell high-speed internet and network services. This role is all about prospecting, building relationships, and closing deals in a fast-paced, commission-driven environment.

Employer: Humana

Location: Kansas City Metro / Overland Park, KS (field-based in local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31,800–$123,800 per year (base + targeted commission)

Sell Medicare Advantage and related plans through community events, in-home visits, and grassroots marketing. Great if you like face-to-face work, want strong benefits and 401(k) match, and either have (or are willing to earn) a health insurance license.

Employer: Heights Wellness Retreat (Massage Heights)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time (some full-time options noted)

Salary: $14.00–$17.00 per hour + commission and bonuses

Help guests choose memberships, services, and gift cards in a spa/wellness setting. Good fit if you have sales or retail experience, enjoy talking with people, and want flexible shifts with employee discounts and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.