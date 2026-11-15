Overland Park’s tech scene is busy right now, with several solid mid–senior IT roles open. If you’ve got systems, network, or operations experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Shamrock Trading Corporation

Shamrock Trading Corporation Location: Overland Park, KS (onsite, regular in-office presence)

(onsite, regular in-office presence) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Design, implement, and manage cloud and on‑prem systems using Infrastructure-as-Code, VMware, AWS, and automation tools like PowerShell and SCCM. Senior-level role with a focus on uptime, security, and mentoring junior engineers in an award‑winning, growth-focused environment.

Employer: PathGroup

PathGroup Location: Overland Park, KS (with travel)

(with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own LAN/WAN and wireless design, deployment, and monitoring for voice, data, video, and wireless services. Good fit if you like hands-on network hardware, security (PHI protection), VPNs, IPS, and staying current on networking tools and standards.

Employer: ISG Technology (Twin Valley Family of Companies)

ISG Technology (Twin Valley Family of Companies) Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead onboarding and implementations for managed services clients, coordinating projects and solving technical issues across cloud tools, PSA/RMM/ITSM platforms, and Microsoft environments. Great for someone who enjoys both customer interaction and hands-on technical work.

Employer: Fidelity Bank, NA

Location: Overland Park, KS, US

Type: Full-time (likely onsite/operations-focused)

Full-time (likely onsite/operations-focused) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the Computer Operations department and manage IBM Power Systems for a critical banking environment. Mix of people leadership and senior technical work: scheduling 24x7 operations, backups, HA/DR, audits, and core banking support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, hybrid options, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.