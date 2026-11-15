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Overland Park
💻 Overland Park IT Hiring Now: Multiple Mid–Senior Tech Roles
4 days ago
Overland Park’s tech scene is busy right now, with several solid mid–senior IT roles open. If you’ve got systems, network, or operations experience, this is a good moment to look.
Senior Systems Engineer – Shamrock Trading Corporation
- Employer: Shamrock Trading Corporation
- Location: Overland Park, KS (onsite, regular in-office presence)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Design, implement, and manage cloud and on‑prem systems using Infrastructure-as-Code, VMware, AWS, and automation tools like PowerShell and SCCM. Senior-level role with a focus on uptime, security, and mentoring junior engineers in an award‑winning, growth-focused environment.
Network Engineer – Travel Required – PathGroup
- Employer: PathGroup
- Location: Overland Park, KS (with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Own LAN/WAN and wireless design, deployment, and monitoring for voice, data, video, and wireless services. Good fit if you like hands-on network hardware, security (PHI protection), VPNs, IPS, and staying current on networking tools and standards.
MSP Implementation Engineer II – ISG Technology
- Employer: ISG Technology (Twin Valley Family of Companies)
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead onboarding and implementations for managed services clients, coordinating projects and solving technical issues across cloud tools, PSA/RMM/ITSM platforms, and Microsoft environments. Great for someone who enjoys both customer interaction and hands-on technical work.
Computer Operations Manager – Fidelity Bank, NA
- Employer: Fidelity Bank, NA
- Location: Overland Park, KS, US
- Type: Full-time (likely onsite/operations-focused)
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead the Computer Operations department and manage IBM Power Systems for a critical banking environment. Mix of people leadership and senior technical work: scheduling 24x7 operations, backups, HA/DR, audits, and core banking support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, hybrid options, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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