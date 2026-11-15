Overland Park’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options here with good pay and perks.

Employer: Cinzzetti's Italian Market

Cinzzetti's Italian Market Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed $18/hour (tips + payroll)

Help keep a popular Italian restaurant running smoothly by clearing and resetting tables, helping servers, and keeping the dining room spotless. Flexible schedules, discounted meals, and room to grow if you want to move up in the restaurant world.

Employer: Pegasus Senior Living

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time (Saturday & Sunday)

Pay: Not listed

Weekend cook role in a senior living community where your food really matters to residents’ daily lives. Offers flexible scheduling, same-day pay options, PTO for full-time roles, benefits, free meals on shift, and lots of growth and education perks.

Employer: Bd's Mongolian Grill

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $27.70/hour

High-energy server/bartender spot in a lively grill where you’ll greet guests, take orders, upsell drinks and dishes, and handle payments. Great fit if you know your way around cocktails and like fast-paced shifts with strong hourly pay plus an employee discount and health insurance.

Employer: Bd's Mongolian Grill

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00 – $27.70/hour

Similar server role at the same restaurant, focused on welcoming guests, running food and drinks, and keeping your section clean and organized. Ideal if you’ve served before and want strong hourly pay, flexible scheduling, and health insurance.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time to full-time (about 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time (about ) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Back-of-house role cooking and assembling orders, following recipes, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Comes with a big benefits package (401k with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and discounts) plus both day and night shifts.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—restaurants here tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.