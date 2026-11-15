Overland Park is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from salons and spas to pets and pizza. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Massage Heights / Location: Overland Park, KS

Massage Heights / Overland Park, KS Type: Part-time (6–8 hour shifts; some weekends; days/evenings)

Part-time (6–8 hour shifts; some weekends; days/evenings) Salary: Not listed

Help guests choose wellness services and memberships in a calm spa setting. Good fit if you have sales or retail experience, love wellness, and want flexible scheduling, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Bennetts Company / Location: Overland Park, KS

/ Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Handle daily customer calls and messages, solve issues, and keep records organized. Great if you’re calm under pressure, love problem-solving, and are curious about the automotive/car wash industry.

Employer: PetSmart / Location: Overland Park, KS

/ Overland Park, KS Type: Part-time (needs full-time availability & schedule flexibility)

Part-time (needs full-time availability & schedule flexibility) Salary: Not listed; eligible for quarterly incentive

Lead the in-store pet hotel, manage a team, and make sure pets and pet parents have a great experience. Includes weekly pay, potential health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO for full-time, tuition assistance, and discounts.

Employer: Beauty Brands / Location: Overland Park, KS

/ Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; commission + annual bonus opportunity

Cut, color, and style while helping clients feel amazing in a busy salon/beauty store. Offers ongoing education, career growth, product & service discounts, and medical/dental/vision/401(k) for eligible staff.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc. / Location: Overland Park, KS

/ Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests in a fast-paced sports bar. Good step if you’re friendly, love the food & beverage scene, and want to grow in restaurant work.

Employer: Domino’s / Location: 11036 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210

/ 11036 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $14.50–$15.00/hour

Make pizzas, take orders, and keep the store running smoothly. You only need to be 16+, and there’s a clear path to management and even franchise ownership for people who stick with it.

Employer: Lane Bryant / Location: Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS 66214

/ Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS 66214 Type: Part-time (evenings, weekends, holidays)

Part-time (evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, coach associates, and step in for the manager when needed. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of retail experience, love fashion, and want 401(k), merchandise discounts, and growth across sister brands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.