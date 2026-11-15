Overland Park’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across bedside care, labs, leadership, and even high-end physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want solid pay or a new setting, there’s a lot to pick from right now.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Optum / Amedisys Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.60–$39.90/hr (plus per-visit pay and incentives)

Work 1:1 with patients in their homes, following PT care plans to improve mobility and safety. Great fit if you like flexible field work and want strong corporate benefits in a home health setting.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Optum / Amedisys Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.63–$35.45/hr (plus per-visit pay and incentives)

Provide skilled nursing visits in patients’ homes under RN supervision—vitals, meds, teaching, and procedures. Good option if you’re an LPN who wants autonomy, variety, and mileage instead of a hospital floor.

Employer: Deer Creek Senior Living

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $79,679–$96,987/year

Support seniors with daily care, transfers, vitals, and companionship in a senior living setting. High pay range plus 401(k), health, and vision insurance for CNAs who want stable, in-person work.

Employer: Favorite Healthcare Staffing

Location: Overland Park, KS (surgery center)

(surgery center) Type: Contract, 10 weeks

Pay: $1,625–$1,857/week (gross)

Day-shift Monday–Friday role in a surgery center (general, ENT, ortho, pain, GI). Ideal if you’re an experienced CST wanting a short, well-paid local contract with day-one benefits.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / HCA Midwest Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Coordinate credentialing and privileging for medical staff using Cactus and Meditech. Good fit if you have 5+ years healthcare experience and like detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes work with strong HCA benefits.

Employer: Saint Luke's

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, days

Support a primary care clinic with rooming, vitals, injections, vaccines, phlebotomy, and EMR work. Requires MA certification and BLS—great for someone wanting steady daytime hours.

Employer: PathGroup

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Handle gross examination and processing of tissue specimens under pathologist direction. Nice match for lab pros who like hands-on tissue work and want a sign-on bonus.

Employer: PathGroup

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Embed, section, stain, and handle IHC for a busy histology lab. Strong role if you’re an experienced HT looking for a bigger sign-on bonus and steady bench work.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$20/hr

Provide non-medical support in clients’ homes—ADLs, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Flexible hours, weekly or even daily pay options, and part-time benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Overland Park, KS (hospital)

Type: Full-time, travel contract

Pay: $2,022–$2,218/week (estimate)

26-week contract assisting cardiologists with EP studies, device implants, and ablations. Great for EP Techs with RCES/RCIS/ARRT who want strong weekly pay plus day-one benefits.

Employer: Illuminate

Location: Overland Park, KS (travel 4–8x/year)

(travel 4–8x/year) Type: Full-time

Review charts, coordinate follow-up for incidental findings, and help design workflows with health systems. Best for BSN RNs with 5+ years acute care who like care coordination and some travel.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Lead the hospital nutrition department—menus, purchasing, staffing, and HACCP compliance. Good move for experienced food service leaders who want strong benefits and rehab-hospital stability.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center (HCA)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, evenings

Provide clinical and distributive pharmacy services for inpatients, with evening weekday shifts and every 4th weekend. Ideal for hospital-experienced pharmacists who want HCA’s robust benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Care for critically ill cardiovascular patients in a CVICU setting—meds, monitoring, and complex interventions. Great for RNs with strong critical care skills who want high-acuity heart patients.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Work on a step-down/progressive unit with cardiac monitoring, complex meds, and close observation. Solid fit for RNs who like high-acuity but not full ICU intensity.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Provide pre- and post-op nursing care and coordinate across the perioperative team. Good for RNs with OR or periop experience who enjoy structured surgical routines.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Care for ortho and spine patients with a focus on post-op recovery, pain control, and safe discharge. Nice match for RNs who like surgical floors and patient education.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Earning Potential: $750K+

Consultative MFM role with telemedicine, resident teaching options, and a strong support team. Includes sign-on bonus, student loan repayment, CME support, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: ModRN Health Inc

Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $98,000–$120,000/year

Lead and coach nursing teams in a relationship-based, employer-sponsored care model. Great for RNs with 3+ years people management who want leadership, hybrid work, and unlimited PTO.

Employer: Brighter Strides ABA

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, part-time, hybrid, and virtual options

Provide ABA assessments, treatment plans, and RBT supervision for children with autism. Offers flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 10% match, PTO, and growth paths.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.