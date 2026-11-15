undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Overland Park engineering roles with multiple $90K+ options
Overland Park is staying busy in the infrastructure and power world. If you’re an engineer, there are several solid roles here tied to water, energy, and substation work.
Staff Mechanical Engineer – Water Solids Handling Systems
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (Mechanical Systems team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design solids-handling systems for water and wastewater treatment plants (incineration, dewatering, conveyors, sludge dryers, pumping). Mid/senior role where you’ll lead small teams, own mechanical system design, and work in a 100% employee‑owned company with hybrid options after 90 days.
Associate Electrical Engineer – Substation
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (plus other major offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (select states): $86,909 – $152,053 (CO/IL/MN ranges listed)
Early‑career to mid‑level role on high‑voltage substation projects up to 765kV. You’ll work on protection & control and physical design, drawings, specs, and BOMs, with chances to travel to client sites and grow into mentoring and QA/QC responsibilities.
Mid Level Structural Engineer – Substations
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Overland Park, KS (and other listed offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Expected salary: $90,000 – $120,000
Join WSP’s Power & Energy Civil Structural Substation Team working on steel structures, rigid bus supports, and concrete foundations for substations. Great fit if you have 3–5 years’ structural experience, EIT, and want steady project work plus a strong national firm’s benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on level and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.