Overland Park is staying busy in the infrastructure and power world. If you’re an engineer, there are several solid roles here tied to water, energy, and substation work.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch Location: Overland Park, KS (Mechanical Systems team)

(Mechanical Systems team) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design solids-handling systems for water and wastewater treatment plants (incineration, dewatering, conveyors, sludge dryers, pumping). Mid/senior role where you’ll lead small teams, own mechanical system design, and work in a 100% employee‑owned company with hybrid options after 90 days.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch Location: Overland Park, KS (plus other major offices)

(plus other major offices) Type: Full-time

Salary range (select states): $86,909 – $152,053 (CO/IL/MN ranges listed)

Early‑career to mid‑level role on high‑voltage substation projects up to 765kV. You’ll work on protection & control and physical design, drawings, specs, and BOMs, with chances to travel to client sites and grow into mentoring and QA/QC responsibilities.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Overland Park, KS (and other listed offices)

(and other listed offices) Type: Full-time

Expected salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Join WSP’s Power & Energy Civil Structural Substation Team working on steel structures, rigid bus supports, and concrete foundations for substations. Great fit if you have 3–5 years’ structural experience, EIT, and want steady project work plus a strong national firm’s benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on level and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.