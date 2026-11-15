Here are some free items your neighbors in and around Overland Park are giving away. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.

Item: White GE Eterna Series washer

Condition: Used, works fine; owner got a brand new one and doesn’t have time to sell this one

Location: Nall Hills, Overland Park, KS

Details: Standard clothes washer. First come, first served any time after 1 PM on Sun 11/15. Photos are available in the listing so you can see the style and condition before you go.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Lightning McQueen kids bike with 10-inch wheels

Condition: Not specified

Location: Green Meadows, Overland Park, KS

Details: Fun themed bike for a young child who loves Cars/Lightning McQueen. Great for a starter bike or backyard riding.

Source: nextdoor.com (Bicycles)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large mirror and two glass coffee table tops

Location: King Rose Hill, Kansas City, MO (short drive from Overland Park)

Details:

Mirror: 1/4" thick, 44" x 84" , polished edges; dusty but no scratches . Great for a home gym, dance studio, or bedroom wall .

1/4" thick, , polished edges; dusty but . Great for a . Glass tops: Two 1/4" thick coffee table tops, one bronze, one clear, both with polished edges.

Condition: Dusty but described as not scratched.

Source: nextdoor.com (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pair of grey gloves and a small black stocking cap

Location: Round Hill–Beverly Hills Estates, Northern Overland Park, KS

Details: Simple winter set to help keep hands and head warm. Great if you’ve misplaced your cold-weather gear or need a backup set.

Source: nextdoor.com (Clothing & accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster or head over to the pickup spot as soon as you can—free items in Overland Park tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.