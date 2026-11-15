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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Overland Park Today
Here are some free items your neighbors in and around Overland Park are giving away. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.
Washer (clothes) – GE Eterna Series (Nall Hills/OP)
Item: White GE Eterna Series washer
Condition: Used, works fine; owner got a brand new one and doesn’t have time to sell this one
Location: Nall Hills, Overland Park, KS
Details: Standard clothes washer. First come, first served any time after 1 PM on Sun 11/15. Photos are available in the listing so you can see the style and condition before you go.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Kids Lightning McQueen Bike – 10" Wheels
Item: Lightning McQueen kids bike with 10-inch wheels
Condition: Not specified
Location: Green Meadows, Overland Park, KS
Details: Fun themed bike for a young child who loves Cars/Lightning McQueen. Great for a starter bike or backyard riding.
Source: nextdoor.com (Bicycles)
Free Mirror & Glass Coffee Table Tops
Item: Large mirror and two glass coffee table tops
Location: King Rose Hill, Kansas City, MO (short drive from Overland Park)
Details:
- Mirror: 1/4" thick, 44" x 84", polished edges; dusty but no scratches. Great for a home gym, dance studio, or bedroom wall.
- Glass tops: Two 1/4" thick coffee table tops, one bronze, one clear, both with polished edges.
Condition: Dusty but described as not scratched.
Source: nextdoor.com (Home decor and accessories)
Warm Winter Gloves and Hat
Item: Pair of grey gloves and a small black stocking cap
Location: Round Hill–Beverly Hills Estates, Northern Overland Park, KS
Details: Simple winter set to help keep hands and head warm. Great if you’ve misplaced your cold-weather gear or need a backup set.
Source: nextdoor.com (Clothing & accessories)
If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster or head over to the pickup spot as soon as you can—free items in Overland Park tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.