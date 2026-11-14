Overland Park has a steady stream of leadership roles right now, especially for people who like running teams and improving operations.

Here are several Executive & Management jobs hiring in Overland Park, KS:

Employer: Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch Location: Overland Park, KS (plus other office options listed)

(plus other office options listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Colorado range listed as $111,111/year (final pay depends on location and experience)

Advanced entry-level project controls role with a global engineering firm. You’ll support cost control, forecasting, and scheduling on water projects, with hybrid work options after 90 days and growth in large-scale infrastructure work.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leader role owning underwriting, coverage administration, and agent operations. Good fit if you have strong underwriting expertise and want to run a department, improve processes, and mentor a team.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role in an eye care practice, helping run daily operations, patient flow, and team coordination. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays, and is designed to grow you into a larger management role.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton (managed by Lotus Hospitality)

(managed by Lotus Hospitality) Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year

Hotel leadership role where you co-run daily operations, manage staff, and step in for the GM. Ideal if you have 3+ years in hospitality management and want a stable brand with room to grow in the Kansas City/Overland Park market.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers are updating openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.