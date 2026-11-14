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👔 Overland Park Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
Overland Park has a steady stream of leadership roles right now, especially for people who like running teams and improving operations.
Here are several Executive & Management jobs hiring in Overland Park, KS:
Project Controls Sr Associate – Water
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (plus other office options listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Colorado range listed as $111,111/year (final pay depends on location and experience)
Advanced entry-level project controls role with a global engineering firm. You’ll support cost control, forecasting, and scheduling on water projects, with hybrid work options after 90 days and growth in large-scale infrastructure work.
Director of Underwriting and Operations
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior leader role owning underwriting, coverage administration, and agent operations. Good fit if you have strong underwriting expertise and want to run a department, improve processes, and mentor a team.
Assistant Manager (Assistant Practice Manager)
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role in an eye care practice, helping run daily operations, patient flow, and team coordination. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays, and is designed to grow you into a larger management role.
Assistant General Manager – Hotel
- Employer: Hampton by Hilton (managed by Lotus Hospitality)
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year
Hotel leadership role where you co-run daily operations, manage staff, and step in for the GM. Ideal if you have 3+ years in hospitality management and want a stable brand with room to grow in the Kansas City/Overland Park market.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers are updating openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.