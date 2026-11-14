Overland Park is busy right now with logistics and supply chain hiring. If you like keeping things moving on time and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SPS

SPS Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a corporate mailroom running smoothly — handling incoming and outgoing mail, packages, shipping, and basic office services. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like staying active on your feet, and want solid benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities in a global workplace services company.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Overland Park, KS (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own the full lifecycle of telematics kits for OEM customers — from order management and inventory planning to domestic and international shipping. Great for someone with 5+ years in supply chain/order management, ERP experience, and who likes working cross‑functionally in a fast‑growing, tech‑driven company with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Morton Salt

Location: Overland Park, KS (US)

Type: Not stated (appears to be full-time)

Not stated (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Lead a customer service/supply chain team for a specific channel, focusing on OTIF performance, order management (VMI/EDI), and key customer relationships. Ideal if you have 5+ years supply chain experience plus 3–5 years leading teams, and want a strategic role with a well‑known, long‑standing brand.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often — local employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.