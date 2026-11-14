Overland Park is busy right now with sales and marketing hiring, from entry-level reps to C‑suite leaders. If you’re good with people and like hitting goals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: ShipStation Global

ShipStation Global Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission, bonuses, 401(k), benefits)

This outside B2B role focuses on growing revenue with existing shipping clients and activating new accounts. You’ll manage accounts in Salesforce, upsell UPS and freight services, and get nationally recognized sales training and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Allied National

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead integrated campaigns, content strategy, and brand storytelling across print, digital, email, social, and events. Great fit if you’re a strong writer with multi-channel campaign experience and can manage a busy content calendar.

Employer: Liberty Beverage

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

C‑suite role leading national sales strategy for a fast-growing organic RTD cocktail brand with SGWS distribution. Ideal for senior alcohol-beverage leaders with 15+ years’ experience and a track record scaling emerging spirits brands.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Location: 5200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66202

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $40,000–$50,000+ first year (based on education) + uncapped commission; many reps reach six figures after ~3 years

Entry-level logistics sales with paid training, strong growth path, and full benefits. You’ll build a book of business, negotiate freight, and manage shipments start to finish in a fast-paced, competitive environment.

Employer: Creater Education

Location: Remote (based in Overland Park, KS)

Type: Part-time internship (unpaid)

Salary: Unpaid

Hands-on social media and content internship for a small education startup. You’ll create posts and short videos, run multiple channels, help with outreach, and get direct mentorship from the founder plus portfolio-ready work.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. (listed from Overland Park, KS)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales using Equis Financial’s proven system. Good for self-motivated closers who want flexible hours, structured training, and long-term growth in financial services.

Employer: Lotus Hospitality

Location: Hampton Inn, Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Lead hotel sales for a Hampton Inn, focusing on group business, local accounts, and revenue goals. Best for candidates with prior hotel sales experience and comfort with Hilton or similar systems.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Overland Park, KS (area role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000

Area sales role covering multiple hotel properties, driving new and existing business to hit revenue and profit targets. Requires 3+ years of sales leadership, ideally in hospitality, plus strong communication and market analysis skills.

Employer: Cody Corr – State Farm Agent

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Manage customer relationships, review policies, and sell insurance products while earning bonuses for performance. Comes with benefits like paid time off, Simple IRA, training, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Massage Heights

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Salary: Competitive pay with commission and bonus opportunities

Front-desk style sales role focused on memberships, gift cards, and guest experience in a spa setting. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, employee discounts, and a wellness-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway and tweak your resume toward the skills they’re asking for—you’re probably more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.