undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Overland Park IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Impact Tech Roles
Overland Park’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of data, AI, and security roles popping up with solid benefits. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a good moment to look.
Forward Deployed AI Engineer Sr Manager
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Overland Park, KS (travel 25–75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Varies by state; examples range from $112,900–$366,300+ in listed markets
Lead client-facing AI builds using OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, SAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce and more. Senior role for someone with 10+ years software engineering and enterprise AI/ML experience who wants to own solutions from prototype to production.
Forward Deployed Engineer Manager
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Overland Park, KS (travel 25–75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Varies by state; examples range from $80,400–$316,300+ in listed markets
Hands-on AI engineering role building LLM-powered workflows, agents, and automations for large enterprises. A fit if you have 5+ years software engineering, strong API integration skills, and want deep client interaction without the Sr Manager level.
Senior Data Engineer – Microsoft Fabric
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid options after ~90 days)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own Microsoft Fabric / OneLake / Delta Lake / Spark / SQL data products that power analytics and AI at a 100% employee‑owned company. Ideal for someone with 8–10+ years data engineering who likes building reliable, governed, production-grade pipelines.
Business Analyst
- Employer: Aria Care Partners
- Location: Overland Park, KS (remote or HQ office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge business teams and tech for a fast‑growing healthcare services company. Mix of requirements gathering, process mapping, and testing (UAT), with 1–3 years experience and perks like PTO from day one and a full week off at Christmas.
Data Analytics Engineer
- Employer: Heritage Vet Partners
- Location: Overland Park, KS (primarily in-office, some flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the SQL reporting layer for a multi‑state veterinary group: T‑SQL, star schemas, Power BI/Analysis Services, and data quality. Great if you want real ownership of the warehouse’s reporting views and like using AI tools to speed up development.
PHP Developer – Overland Park KS
- Employer: Cogent Communications
- Location: Overland Park, KS (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year base
Build and maintain in‑house business apps for a global Tier 1 ISP using PHP (Laravel), MySQL/MSSQL, HTML/CSS/JS. Good match if you have 3+ years PHP and want stable pay, benefits, and clear, business-facing work.
Offensive Security Consultant
- Employer: Neovera
- Location: Overland Park, KS (some travel 5–15%)
- Type: Not specified (appears full-time consulting)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on penetration testing across networks, apps, and physical environments, plus OSINT, scripting (Python), and reporting. Best for folks with practical pentest experience and certs like OSCP, PNPT, GPEN who enjoy client-facing security work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.