Overland Park’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of data, AI, and security roles popping up with solid benefits. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Overland Park, KS (travel 25–75% )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by state; examples range from $112,900–$366,300+ in listed markets

Lead client-facing AI builds using OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, SAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce and more. Senior role for someone with 10+ years software engineering and enterprise AI/ML experience who wants to own solutions from prototype to production.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Overland Park, KS (travel 25–75% )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by state; examples range from $80,400–$316,300+ in listed markets

Hands-on AI engineering role building LLM-powered workflows, agents, and automations for large enterprises. A fit if you have 5+ years software engineering, strong API integration skills, and want deep client interaction without the Sr Manager level.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid options after ~90 days)

(hybrid options after ~90 days) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own Microsoft Fabric / OneLake / Delta Lake / Spark / SQL data products that power analytics and AI at a 100% employee‑owned company. Ideal for someone with 8–10+ years data engineering who likes building reliable, governed, production-grade pipelines.

Employer: Aria Care Partners

Location: Overland Park, KS (remote or HQ office)

(remote or HQ office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge business teams and tech for a fast‑growing healthcare services company. Mix of requirements gathering, process mapping, and testing (UAT), with 1–3 years experience and perks like PTO from day one and a full week off at Christmas.

Employer: Heritage Vet Partners

Location: Overland Park, KS (primarily in-office, some flexibility)

(primarily in-office, some flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the SQL reporting layer for a multi‑state veterinary group: T‑SQL, star schemas, Power BI/Analysis Services, and data quality. Great if you want real ownership of the warehouse’s reporting views and like using AI tools to speed up development.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Overland Park, KS (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year base

Build and maintain in‑house business apps for a global Tier 1 ISP using PHP (Laravel), MySQL/MSSQL, HTML/CSS/JS. Good match if you have 3+ years PHP and want stable pay, benefits, and clear, business-facing work.

Employer: Neovera

Location: Overland Park, KS (some travel 5–15%)

Type: Not specified (appears full-time consulting)

Not specified (appears full-time consulting) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on penetration testing across networks, apps, and physical environments, plus OSINT, scripting (Python), and reporting. Best for folks with practical pentest experience and certs like OSCP, PNPT, GPEN who enjoy client-facing security work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.