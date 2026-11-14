Overland Park is hot right now for senior HR and talent roles, especially if you love strategy, learning, and full‑cycle recruiting.

Here are several standout Human Resources openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full‑cycle recruiting for an insurance agency, from sourcing and screening to offers and onboarding. Great if you like building pipelines, tracking hiring metrics, and being the go‑to person for getting roles filled.

Employer: Ash Grove Cement Company (a CRH company)

Location: Remote (US-based, company HQ in Overland Park, KS)

Type: Full-time (listed as Other )

Full-time (listed as ) Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year + annual bonus

Lead enterprise-wide training and development for a large manufacturing company, managing training coordinators and the LMS strategy. Strong fit if you enjoy building learning programs, handling budgets, and shaping talent and succession planning across many locations.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Hybrid – Overland Park, KS or Bellevue, WA (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

National Base Pay Range: $103,300 – $186,300

Total Target Cash: $123,960 – $223,560 (base + incentives)

Act as a trusted talent advisor to senior leaders, shaping talent strategy, succession, and leadership frameworks for a major brand. Ideal if you have deep talent management experience and want a high-impact, high-visibility HR role with strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills are in demand here, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.