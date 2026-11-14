Overland Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty groups all hiring. If you’re in patient care, imaging, or allied health, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Menorah Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Menorah Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate standard, portable, and specialized X-ray equipment for routine and semi-complex exams in a 190-bed acute care hospital. Great fit if you value strong benefits, teamwork, and a set 3-day schedule.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review and process specific and aggregate stop-loss claims, interpret policies, and analyze medical documentation. Good role if you like detail-heavy work tied to healthcare but not direct patient care.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Salary: Approx. $2,003 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

13-week CT Tech travel contract with evening shifts and 40 hours per week. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, travel benefits, and experience in a busy imaging environment.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Income guarantee + production model (exact amount not listed)

Join a large, physician-owned dermatology group with strong referral base, scribes, and flexible scheduling. Great for a BC/BE dermatologist seeking autonomy, mentorship, and long-term growth.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: PRN (listed as full-time in feed, described as PRN)

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons with intraoperative imaging using C-arms and portable equipment. Good match if you’re comfortable in fast-paced OR settings and want flexible, PRN-style work.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity ICU care, manage vents and titratable drips, and respond to rapid changes. Best for experienced critical care RNs who like fast-paced, team-based environments.

Employer: DayToDay Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor overnight and daytime sleep studies, manage sensors and PAP equipment, and educate patients on sleep therapies. Great if you enjoy detailed monitoring and working with complex sleep disorders.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for adult step-down patients with cardiac and complex medical needs, including titrating drips and managing high-acuity therapies. Good step for RNs ready to move into or deepen progressive care experience.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured OR residency for new graduate RNs with classroom, simulation, and precepted clinical time. Ideal if you’re just out of school and want to build a career in surgery.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform high-quality MRI exams in a tertiary care/teaching environment, working closely with radiologists and multidisciplinary teams. Great for techs who like advanced imaging and academic-style settings.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide pre-op, intra-op, and post-anesthesia care in an outpatient surgical setting. Good fit if you enjoy predictable OR workflows and close collaboration with surgeons and anesthesia.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver diagnostic imaging in a hospital setting, focusing on high-quality images and patient comfort. Solid role for registered radiologic technologists who want broad hospital exposure.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

Location: Overland Park, KS – Indian Creek Medical Pavilion

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a vascular clinic with rooming patients, vitals, limited procedures, scheduling tests, and handling records and clerical work. Great entry-to-mid level MA role with a major academic health system.

Employer: AdventHealth South Overland Park

Location: Overland Park, KS (7820 W 165th St)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $26.66 – $49.60 per hour

Provide respiratory care across all ages, respond to Code Blues, and help create treatment plans with the care team. Comes with day-one benefits, retirement plan, and strong clinical support.

Employer: Saint Luke's South Hospital

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time, Days (Wed–Fri, 9a–5p)

Salary: Not listed

Float between acute care and inpatient rehab, creating treatment plans and helping patients return to daily activities. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits, and variety in settings.

Employer: Mid America Physician Services (MAPS) / Unified Women’s Healthcare

Location: Johnson County / Overland Park, KS area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive package with guaranteed salary, signing & retention bonus (exact amounts not listed)

Join an 8-physician, 3-APP OB/GYN group with partnership potential, strong mentorship, and deliveries at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and South Overland Park. Great for residents or early-career OB/GYNs planning ahead for 2027–2028.

Employer: Menorah Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support RNs with vitals, mobility, and personal care while helping keep rooms safe and stocked. Good entry point into hospital nursing with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, Nights (3x12s + rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work on a fast-paced 32-bed ortho/spine unit managing complex injuries and post-surgical care. Great for detail-oriented RNs who want strong teamwork and room to grow.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Overland Park, KS 66210

Type: Part-time (Tue–Sat, 7:45a–12:30p)

Salary: Not listed; includes float differential + mileage

Perform blood draws, specimen processing, and customer service across multiple sites. Nice fit if you like variety, part-time hours, and growth potential in a large lab company.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Kansas City Urology Surgery Center

Location: Overland Park, KS (I-435 & Nall)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coordinate nursing care in a urology-focused ambulatory surgery center, including staffing, quality, and patient flow. Great step for perioperative RNs ready for a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Overland Park tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.