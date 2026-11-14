Overland Park hotels are busy and hiring across the board right now. If you like working with guests and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Hospitality

Lotus Hospitality Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Internship

Internship Pay: $15 – $18/hour

Set up and break down the breakfast buffet, keep food stocked, refill drinks, and clear tables while chatting with guests. Great fit if you have some food service experience and enjoy early mornings and friendly customer service.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park

Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $55,000 – $60,000/year

Help run daily hotel operations, support staff, and step in for the GM when needed while keeping budgets and guest satisfaction on track. Ideal if you have 3+ years in hotel management and want a growth path in hospitality leadership.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park

Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Part-time (weekends) Pay: $15/hour plus tips

Handle hotel laundry (sheets, towels, bedding) and run items like cribs and extra linens to guest rooms, with occasional later shifts past 5 pm when it’s busy. Good for someone organized who wants steady weekend hours and doesn’t mind physical work.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park

Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time , overnight (11 pm – 7 am, Wed–Sun)

, overnight (11 pm – 7 am, Wed–Sun) Pay: $15 – $18/hour

Oversee the front desk at night, handle guest check-ins, resolve issues, and complete nightly reports and audits. Great if you’re computer-comfortable, like quiet overnight shifts, and want training to grow your hotel career.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each hotel often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.