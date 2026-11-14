Overland Park has some solid education-focused roles right now, from early childhood to high-tech AI learning and nurse education. If you like helping people learn, there’s a nice mix of in-person and remote options here.

Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage / Udacity)

Accenture (LearnVantage / Udacity) Location: US remote , listed for Overland Park, KS

, listed for Type: Full-time

Salary range (by state, example): Washington $80,200–$168,000 , California $73,800–$182,600 , many other states listed in posting

Washington , California , many other states listed in posting Deadline: Anticipated posting through 12/13/2026

Design and build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Ideal if you’re strong in Python, ML, LLMs, and adult learning and want to stay on the cutting edge while working fully remote with a global team.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS (onsite at hospital)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day operations of one or more residency/fellowship programs, from recruitment and onboarding to accreditation paperwork and graduation. Great fit if you have healthcare or education admin experience, love organizing details, and want strong benefits plus tuition and loan support.

Employer: Department for Education, South Australia

Location: Listed as Overland Park, KS (role itself is tied to Gladigau Park Kindergarten, SA )

Listed as (role itself is tied to ) Type: Temporary, 0.8 FTE (30 hrs/week)

Tenure: 01/21/2027 – 01/26/2028

Salary (FTE): $53,726 – $64,219 per year (pro-rated for 0.8 FTE)

(pro-rated for 0.8 FTE) Application deadline: 11/22/2026, 11:30 PM

Support preschool and occasional care programs as part of a collaborative early childhood team. Good for someone with early years experience who wants a fixed-term, part-time schedule and is open to working within the South Australia education system.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Work From Home , supporting hospitals in the division (listed for Overland Park, KS)

, supporting hospitals in the division (listed for Overland Park, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical education for OR nurses, from onboarding to ongoing competency and specialty training, with travel up to 75%. Best for an experienced BSN RN with CNOR who enjoys teaching, building education programs, and mixing remote work with on-site visits.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.