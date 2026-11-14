Overland Park retail is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring, from big national chains to local boutiques and gyms. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods) Location: 6261 W. 135th St, Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Lead by example on the sales floor, help open/close the store, and act as Manager on Duty when needed. Great fit if you have retail leadership experience and want strong benefits plus a clear growth path.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Be the friendly face at checkout, handle payments, and help customers find healthy options. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and access to DailyPay so you can get paid faster.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Stock and package nuts, grains, and other bulk items while keeping the area clean and organized. Good for someone who likes physical work, customer interaction, and learning grocery operations.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Work in the busy produce department, stocking, rotating, and caring for fresh fruits and veggies. Ideal if you enjoy a fast pace and talking with shoppers about fresh food. (Similar role also posted under another link; listed once here.)

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Help run the meat & seafood department—ordering, inventory, quality, and leading the team. Great step if you have meat/seafood experience and want more responsibility and leadership.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Own the full meat & seafood operation, from cutting lists and ordering to hiring and coaching staff. Good for experienced meat cutters ready to manage people, sales, and margins.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1599

Location: 11701 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + incentives and premiums

Lead the auto care team while customers shop in the store—overseeing service, training, and business growth. Strong hourly pay, bonuses, and big-company benefits plus paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Altar'd State

Location: Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Help guests style outfits, hit personal sales goals, and support a brand focused on giving back. Nice pick if you love women’s fashion and want a seasonal role with a generous discount.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Use your sewing skills to alter everything from beaded gowns to tailored pieces. Comes with competitive pay, strong benefits, store discount, and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 9606 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66207

Type: Full-time

Train to run your own store—hiring, coaching, merchandising, and driving profit. Includes quarterly bonus potential, stock purchase plan, and solid benefits for experienced retail leaders.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$20.05/hour + 3% commission on beauty

Create custom beauty experiences, do makeup and skincare consultations, and build a loyal client base in-store and online. Strong fit if you love beauty trends and are motivated by sales goals.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $26.00/hour starting; $27.00/hour in year 2

Help lead store operations, staffing, and merchandising while keeping standards high. Offers strong hourly pay, great benefits, and a clear path into store leadership.

Employer: House Of Miri

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time (with potential full-time based on availability)

Pay: From $15/hour

Open and close a local fashion boutique, lead the sales floor, and style clients for events and vacations. Perfect if you’re fashion-forward, dependable, and ready for a small-team leadership role.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Support the meat manager with customer service, cutting, ordering, and supervising staff. Good for someone with meat department experience who wants more responsibility without jumping straight to department head.

Employer: Anytime Fitness Overland Park

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Be the face of the gym—greet members, sell memberships, manage billing, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Great for fitness-minded folks who enjoy sales and building member relationships.

Employer: Pure Sweat + Float Studio Leawood

Location: Leawood/Overland Park area, KS

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14–$17/hour + commissions & bonus

Welcome guests to a new wellness studio, book sessions, sell memberships, and keep rooms spotless between sauna, contrast, and float sessions. Includes unlimited complimentary services and retail discounts.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Open and close the store, handle cash and returns, and coach team members on great customer service. Nice step up if you already have key holder or shift lead experience in retail.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Overland Park, KS 66210

Type: Full-time

Help customers pick the right cameras and gear, demo products, and hit sales goals. Ideal for tech or photography fans who like explaining products and working on a team.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Run the register, stock shelves, help with photo services, and keep the store looking good. Good entry-level role if you want steady hours and lots of customer interaction.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Overland Park tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.