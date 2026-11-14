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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Overland Park, KS
Overland Park retail is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring, from big national chains to local boutiques and gyms. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.
Retail Key Carrier Coordinator – HomeGoods
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)
- Location: 6261 W. 135th St, Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
Lead by example on the sales floor, help open/close the store, and act as Manager on Duty when needed. Great fit if you have retail leadership experience and want strong benefits plus a clear growth path.
Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Part-time
Be the friendly face at checkout, handle payments, and help customers find healthy options. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and access to DailyPay so you can get paid faster.
Bulk Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Part-time
Stock and package nuts, grains, and other bulk items while keeping the area clean and organized. Good for someone who likes physical work, customer interaction, and learning grocery operations.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Part-time
Work in the busy produce department, stocking, rotating, and caring for fresh fruits and veggies. Ideal if you enjoy a fast pace and talking with shoppers about fresh food. (Similar role also posted under another link; listed once here.)
Assistant Meat/Seafood Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
Help run the meat & seafood department—ordering, inventory, quality, and leading the team. Great step if you have meat/seafood experience and want more responsibility and leadership.
Meat/Seafood Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
Own the full meat & seafood operation, from cutting lists and ordering to hiring and coaching staff. Good for experienced meat cutters ready to manage people, sales, and margins.
Auto Care Center Service Manager
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1599
- Location: 11701 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + incentives and premiums
Lead the auto care team while customers shop in the store—overseeing service, training, and business growth. Strong hourly pay, bonuses, and big-company benefits plus paid education through Live Better U.
Seasonal Brand Representative (Sales Associate)
- Employer: Altar'd State
- Location: Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
Help guests style outfits, hit personal sales goals, and support a brand focused on giving back. Nice pick if you love women’s fashion and want a seasonal role with a generous discount.
Alterations Associate
- Employer: Von Maur
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
Use your sewing skills to alter everything from beaded gowns to tailored pieces. Comes with competitive pay, strong benefits, store discount, and no extended holiday hours.
Store Manager (Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 9606 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66207
- Type: Full-time
Train to run your own store—hiring, coaching, merchandising, and driving profit. Includes quarterly bonus potential, stock purchase plan, and solid benefits for experienced retail leaders.
Beauty Sales – Beauty Rituals
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.25–$20.05/hour + 3% commission on beauty
Create custom beauty experiences, do makeup and skincare consultations, and build a loyal client base in-store and online. Strong fit if you love beauty trends and are motivated by sales goals.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26.00/hour starting; $27.00/hour in year 2
Help lead store operations, staffing, and merchandising while keeping standards high. Offers strong hourly pay, great benefits, and a clear path into store leadership.
Key Holder / Sales Associate
- Employer: House Of Miri
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Part-time (with potential full-time based on availability)
- Pay: From $15/hour
Open and close a local fashion boutique, lead the sales floor, and style clients for events and vacations. Perfect if you’re fashion-forward, dependable, and ready for a small-team leadership role.
Meat Assistant Department Manager
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
Support the meat manager with customer service, cutting, ordering, and supervising staff. Good for someone with meat department experience who wants more responsibility without jumping straight to department head.
Front Office Manager (Front Office Associate)
- Employer: Anytime Fitness Overland Park
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Be the face of the gym—greet members, sell memberships, manage billing, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Great for fitness-minded folks who enjoy sales and building member relationships.
Experienced Front Desk Sales Associate (Wellness Lead)
- Employer: Pure Sweat + Float Studio Leawood
- Location: Leawood/Overland Park area, KS
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $14–$17/hour + commissions & bonus
Welcome guests to a new wellness studio, book sessions, sell memberships, and keep rooms spotless between sauna, contrast, and float sessions. Includes unlimited complimentary services and retail discounts.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
Open and close the store, handle cash and returns, and coach team members on great customer service. Nice step up if you already have key holder or shift lead experience in retail.
Retail Sales Specialist – Cameras
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Overland Park, KS 66210
- Type: Full-time
Help customers pick the right cameras and gear, demo products, and hit sales goals. Ideal for tech or photography fans who like explaining products and working on a team.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$19/hour
Run the register, stock shelves, help with photo services, and keep the store looking good. Good entry-level role if you want steady hours and lots of customer interaction.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Overland Park tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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