Overland Park’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around power, infrastructure, and commercial projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to level up your career close to home.

Employer: Black & Veatch Corporation

Black & Veatch Corporation Location: Overland Park, KS (plus Houston, TX & Greenwood Village, CO)

(plus Houston, TX & Greenwood Village, CO) Type: Full-Time

Salary: State of Colorado: $91,047 – $152,053 (range listed for CO office)

Work on SCADA systems for substations and renewable energy projects—designing hardware, networks, HMI screens, and more. Great fit if you have 1+ year experience, a BS in engineering or computer science, and want deep exposure to grid modernization and clean energy.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Temporary, early-career role

Temporary, early-career role Salary: Not listed

Hands-on start in transmission line design using PLS-CADD and aerial imagery, with direct collaboration with utilities and construction partners. Ideal if you’re a recent civil engineering grad (0–1 year experience) looking to break into power delivery.

Employer: Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group (QISG)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead civil site, access, and drainage design for large substation and transmission projects across North America. Best for a P.E. with 5+ years of civil design experience and strong Civil 3D skills who wants to stay office-based but tied to major energy work.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Overland Park, KS (also hiring in multiple TX offices)

(also hiring in multiple TX offices) Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Design high-voltage substations (15kV–345kV, up to 500kV) focusing on physical layout and/or protection & controls. Great match if you have 3–5 years in T&D design, an EIT, and experience with tools like AutoCAD Electrical, ETAP, CAPE, or ASPEN.

Employer: Archimages, Inc.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a mix of commercial and institutional projects from concept through construction. Looking for 5–10 years experience, strong AutoCAD and Revit, and someone who enjoys both design and detailed construction documents.

Employer: HNTB Corporation

Location: Overland Park, KS (Sprint Parkway)

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical role supporting complex infrastructure projects, from checking drawings and quantities to solving design issues and advising project teams. Suits someone with 10–14+ years relevant experience and a strong background in engineering technology or drafting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings and good growth paths in this region.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.