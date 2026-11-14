Overland Park has some solid front-office and support roles open right now, from healthcare and finance to dental and logistics. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: SPS

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting visitors, answering phones, handling badges, mail, meeting rooms, and light admin work. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, love customer service, and want strong benefits and growth opportunities in a global workplace-services company.

Employer: Stifel Financial Corp.

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support one or more financial advisors with account opening, paperwork, client requests, and phone support. Great for someone with at least 2 years of clerical/industry experience who wants to grow in a large, established financial firm with full benefits.

Employer: Sano Orthopedics / Beacon West Surgery Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate surgery schedules, verify insurance, handle authorizations, and communicate costs with patients. Ideal if you have 2+ years in surgery scheduling/insurance verification and want a busy, patient-facing role in an orthopedic setting.

Employer: Kansas Dental Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time (about 34 hrs/week)

Salary: $23–$28/hour, depending on experience

Front desk role in a small, private dental practice—welcome patients, manage the schedule, handle payments and insurance, and keep the day running smoothly. Monday–Thursday only, no evenings or weekends, with PTO, holidays, and retirement match.

Employer: ACERTUS

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm

Salary: $22–$24/hour + $500 sign-on bonus

Process vehicle license and title paperwork, review documents, resolve issues, and communicate with partners to stay compliant with state rules. Good match if you’re organized, detail-focused, comfortable with Excel, and like a steady weekday schedule with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are often willing to train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.