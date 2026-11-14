There are some kind neighbors in and around Overland Park offering useful free items and even pets that need a loving home. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for you or someone you know.

Item: Two adult cats (bonded pair)

Location: Library District, Overland Park, KS

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner’s brother-in-law is moving into a nursing home and cannot take his cats. There are two cats:

Orange cat, 14 years old

White cat, 11 years old

They have always lived together and the poster is asking for a home that will take both cats together. They are described as very loving and sweet. If you can offer a calm, caring home for a bonded senior pair, this could be a perfect match.

To ask questions or arrange a meet-up, you can call the poster at 913-972-6835.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor fire pit with mesh cover

Location: Bentwood Park, Overland Park, KS

Source: nextdoor.com

Large metal outdoor fire pit with a mesh cover and sturdy construction. The photo includes a measuring tape for size reference, so you can get a sense of how big it is before you pick it up. Great for a backyard or patio if you enjoy sitting around a fire on cool evenings.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige sofa with decorative pillows

Location: Leawood Estates, Leawood, KS (near 95th & Nall)

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable beige sofa being given away for free. Comes with decorative pillows. The poster notes the general area as 95th and Nall, making it easy to plan pickup if you’re nearby.

For more details or to arrange pickup, you can call 913-220-3071.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Overland Park and nearby areas tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful to you, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.