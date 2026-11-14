Shawnee has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their first real homes. All of these babies are waiting at Melissa's Second Chances and can be applied for online.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White, blue collar

Gray/Blue & White, Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Freddie online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue, light green collar

Gray/Blue, Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Brian online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Brian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White, white collar

Gray/Blue & White, Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt May online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White, purple collar

Gray/Blue & White, Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Mercury online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Mercury and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby & White, gray collar

Brown Tabby & White, Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Tulip online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Orchid online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Orchid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby & White, green collar

Brown Tabby & White, Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Pansy online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Pansy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances

Phone: (913) 364-1822

You can apply to adopt Aster online at the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Aster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Melissa's Second Chances at (913) 364-1822 or click through the links above to apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.