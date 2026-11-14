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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Shawnee, Kansas
Shawnee has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their first real homes. All of these babies are waiting at Melissa's Second Chances and can be applied for online.
Freddie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White, blue collar
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Freddie online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue, light green collar
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Brian online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Brian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
May
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White, white collar
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt May online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet May and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mercury
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White, purple collar
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Mercury online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Mercury and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tulip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby & White, gray collar
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Tulip online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orchid
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Orchid online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Orchid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pansy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby & White, green collar
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Pansy online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Pansy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby & White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Melissa's Second Chances
- Phone: (913) 364-1822
You can apply to adopt Aster online at the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Aster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Melissa's Second Chances at (913) 364-1822 or click through the links above to apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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