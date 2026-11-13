Overland Park has a nice mix of hands-on production and tech-focused warehouse roles right now. If you like staying active at work and seeing real results from your shift, these are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a high-tech telematics warehouse handling devices from receiving and inventory to configuration, kitting, and shipping. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like a fast-paced, team-focused environment with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Team Thrift, City Thrift Store (City Union Mission)

Location: Overland Park, KS (Antioch Rd, 66210 )

Overland Park, KS (Antioch Rd, ) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Help sort, produce, and stock donated goods in a busy thrift store production area. Monday–Friday day shifts, steady work on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and store discount.

Employer: Quilters HQ

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour (DOE)

Turn quilt tops into finished quilts using computerized quilting machines—they’ll train you on the equipment if you already have basic sewing skills. Great for someone who loves fabric and detail work and wants a creative, hands-on production role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.