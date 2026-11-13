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🎨 Overland Park Arts Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now
Overland Park has some fun creative roles open right now, from fashion content to interiors and live events. If you’re into design, style, or media, these are worth a look.
Interior Designer, Intermediate – DLR Group
- Employer: DLR Group
- Location: Overland Park, KS (Kansas City office support)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on interior concepts, 3D renderings, finish palettes, and client presentations for a major integrated design firm. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years of interior design experience, are strong in Revit, and want to grow on a team that handles high-impact projects.
Stylist / Fashion Content Creator – House Of Miri
- Employer: House Of Miri
- Location: Overland Park, KS (in-person at the boutique)
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week), may vary with business needs
- Pay: From $15.00/hour + employee discount
Create TikToks, Reels, and photos that show off elevated event and vacation fashion for a local boutique. Great fit if you love styling, know Instagram/TikTok, and enjoy shooting and editing short-form video while working directly with clothes and customers.
Audiovisual Tech (Part-Time) – Overland Park Convention Center
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: Overland Park, KS – Overland Park Convention Center
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour + 401(k) with match
- Posting open until: December 31, 2026
Set up and run sound, lighting, and other AV gear for events at the convention center, then tear it down and help with maintenance. Good for someone with at least 1 year of AV experience who can work nights, weekends, and holidays when events are happening.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and it might be a better fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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