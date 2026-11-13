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Overland Park
🎓 Overland Park Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From $15–$93K+
5 days ago
Overland Park has a nice mix of school, college, and preschool roles open right now. Whether you love little kids, college students, or pilots in training, there’s something here to check out.
Paraprofessional Resource – 7 Hours Daily
- Employer: Shawnee Mission School District
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Internship (school-year support role)
- Pay: From $17.85/hour, 185 days, 7 hours/day
This classroom support role is great if you enjoy helping students one-on-one and want steady school-year hours. 48 college credits or a passed Para Pro exam are required, and the district will reimburse the exam cost if you pass.
Flight Instructor CMH
- Employer: FlightSafety International
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Internship / Instructor role
- Pay: Not listed
Teach pilots in advanced simulators for one of the biggest aviation training companies in the world. You’ll need an unrestricted ATP (or equivalent) and solid flight time, and you’ll be delivering both ground and simulator training to professional clients.
Part-Time Assistant Preschool Director – Afternoon Shift
- Employer: Primrose School of Blue Valley
- Location: Overland Park, KS 66223
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday 12:00–6:00 p.m.
- Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour
Perfect if you’re an experienced childcare leader who wants steady afternoons and a hands-on leadership role. You’ll support teachers, talk with families, help with licensing and safety, and run afternoon closing procedures.
Preschool Lead Teacher — Ages 3–4
- Employer: Primrose School of Blue Valley
- Location: Overland Park, KS 66223
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (multiple schedule options)
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan
Lead a 3–4 year old classroom with a co-teacher and up to 24 children, using a set curriculum and clear routines. Great for experienced early-childhood teachers who want consistent hours and solid benefits.
Assistant Professor, Mathematics
- Employer: Johnson County Community College (JCCC)
- Location: Overland Park Main Campus
- Type: Full-time faculty (9‑month)
- Salary: $55,069–$93,037/year, based on experience
- Application deadline: January 10, 2027
Teach a range of math courses with an emphasis in statistics, from pathway classes up through higher-level math. This role includes teaching, office hours, curriculum work, assessment, and committee service, plus strong benefits and tuition perks.
Substitute Preschool Teacher – STEAM Academy
- Employer: Museum at Prairiefire – STEAM Academy
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Part-time, on-call substitute
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour
Step into a STEAM-focused preschool as an on-call sub, helping with small-group activities, lunch, and classroom coverage. Great if you love science and early learning and want flexible, as-needed hours in a museum setting.
Catholic Substitute Teacher
- Employer: Regina Caeli Academy
- Location: Overland Park, KS (near Kansas City)
- Type: Part-time, up to ~14 hours/week
- Schedule: Mondays & Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
- Pay: Not listed
Teach in a classical, Catholic hybrid homeschool program as a substitute, with curriculum and training provided. Ideal if you’re a practicing Catholic with experience in homeschooling, parish ministry, or religious education.
Adjunct Professor, Political Science
- Employer: Johnson County Community College (JCCC)
- Location: Overland Park Main Campus
- Type: Adjunct (part-time faculty)
- Pay: $1,262–$1,404 per credit hour
- Application deadline: January 19, 2027
Join JCCC’s adjunct pool to teach POLS 122 Political Science and POLS 124 American National Government, mainly weekday, on-campus. Great fit if you have a master’s in political science (or 18 grad hours) and enjoy teaching intro-level courses.
Supervisor, Testing Operations
- Employer: Johnson County Community College (JCCC)
- Location: Overland Park Main Campus
- Type: Full-time salaried
- Pay: $23.68–$30.64/hour
- Application deadline: December 10, 2026
Lead the Testing Operations team, manage exam proctoring, schedules, and data, and keep everything running smoothly for students and faculty. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years testing/assessment experience, and 2+ years supervising.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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