Overland Park is busy with travel and apartment living, which means steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings hiring now:

Employer: Lotus Hospitality

Lotus Hospitality Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Internship

Pay: $15 – $18/hour

Help keep guest rooms and common areas spotless at a local hotel. You’ll make beds, clean bathrooms, mop, dust, handle laundry, and restock supplies while working with a friendly team.

Employer: Sonesta

Sonesta Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)

Not listed (hotel housekeeping role) Pay: $16 – $18/hour

Hands-on hotel role where you keep guest rooms and public spaces clean and welcoming. Great fit if you have 1+ year housekeeping experience, like staying active on your feet, and enjoy helping travelers feel at home.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park

Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Overland Park Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role; weekends required )

Not listed (hotel housekeeping role; ) Pay: $14 – $17/hour

Keep an all-suite hotel clean and comfortable, from guest rooms to lobbies and hallways. This one is ideal if you have 1+ year housekeeping experience and can work weekends.

Employer: Fogelman Properties

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily apartment community. You’ll handle work orders, unit turns, vendor scheduling, and inspections—best for someone with 5+ years maintenance experience and HVAC certification who’s ready to supervise others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.