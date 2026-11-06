🏭 Overland Park Manufacturing Jobs with Several Openings

Overland Park has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like tech, tools, and keeping production moving smoothly.

Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing & production hiring today:

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Overland Park, KS (Telematics Warehouse)

Overland Park, KS (Telematics Warehouse) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends warehouse work with tech hardware. You’ll handle receiving, inventory, device setup, kitting, quality checks, and shipping so telematics devices go out “field ready.” Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and growth opportunities.

Employer: INDRA AIR TRAFFIC INC

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Not listed (engineering role; likely full-time)

Not listed (engineering role; likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

You’ll focus on volume electromechanical assemblies, leading New Product Introduction (NPI), cost reduction, and process improvement. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in production engineering, know PCB assembly, wiring harnesses, Lean manufacturing, and want to own process design, documentation, and floor support.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.