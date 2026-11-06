💰 Overland Park Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Overland Park is busy right now with finance and accounting roles, from entry-level analysts to seasoned managers. If you’re numbers-minded and want stability plus growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York Life – Group Benefit Solutions

New York Life – Group Benefit Solutions Location: Overland Park, KS (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Salary: Around $60,000 base + discretionary bonus, overtime-eligible

Type: Full-time

This is a structured early-career underwriting analyst role with heavy training, mentoring, and clear growth paths. Great fit if you’re a recent grad in finance, accounting, economics, math, data analytics, or business who likes risk analysis, numbers, and wants to build a long-term career in financial services.

Employer: Security Benefit

Location: Overland Park, KS (Hybrid / Remote for the right candidate)

Salary: Competitive with annual incentive bonus (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead investment accounting reporting and audits across multiple entities, manage a small team, and partner closely with external auditors and internal stakeholders. Ideal if you have 8+ years in investment accounting or financial reporting, strong GAAP knowledge, and preferably a CPA, and want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Ash Grove Cement Company (a CRH company)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Salary: Not listed (highly competitive base pay)

Type: Full-time

Support budgeting, forecasting, and monthly reporting while digging into costs, pricing, and profitability for a major building materials company. Good match if you have 2+ years in FP&A or financial analysis, strong Excel skills, and comfort with financial modeling and variance analysis, and want solid benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Overland Park so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.