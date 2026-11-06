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🌿 Overland Park Environmental Roles: Several ERM Openings
Overland Park is quietly becoming a hub for green and energy-related consulting work. If you’re into wetlands, wildlife, or energy permitting, these roles are worth a look.
Consultant, Environmental Biologist/Ecologist/Scientist
- Employer: ERM
- Location: Overland Park, KS (fieldwork across mid-Atlantic & Southeast)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field-heavy role (50–80% in season) doing wetland delineations, species surveys, and permitting support for renewable energy, power, tech, and oil & gas projects. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in environmental science, love being outdoors in all seasons, and want to grow with a global sustainability consulting firm.
Consultant, Environmental Permitting FERC Specialist
- Employer: ERM
- Location: Overland Park, KS (can be based anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support natural gas pipelines, LNG terminals, and other energy projects through environmental permitting and impact assessments. Good for someone with 2+ years’ experience, strong GIS/desktop research skills, and interest in FERC-regulated infrastructure with up to 40% travel.
Managing Consultant, Environmental Regulatory FERC Specialist
- Employer: ERM
- Location: Overland Park, KS (work from anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-to-senior role leading FERC resource reports, permitting strategy, and agency coordination for large energy projects. Best for folks with 4–6+ years (5–10 preferred) in FERC permitting who want to own client relationships, guide strategy, and mentor teams.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—ERM often has related roles and career paths from junior to senior.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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