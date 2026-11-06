🌿 Overland Park Environmental Roles: Several ERM Openings

Overland Park is quietly becoming a hub for green and energy-related consulting work. If you’re into wetlands, wildlife, or energy permitting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Overland Park, KS (fieldwork across mid-Atlantic & Southeast)

(fieldwork across mid-Atlantic & Southeast) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-heavy role (50–80% in season) doing wetland delineations, species surveys, and permitting support for renewable energy, power, tech, and oil & gas projects. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in environmental science, love being outdoors in all seasons, and want to grow with a global sustainability consulting firm.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Overland Park, KS (can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

(can be based anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support natural gas pipelines, LNG terminals, and other energy projects through environmental permitting and impact assessments. Good for someone with 2+ years’ experience, strong GIS/desktop research skills, and interest in FERC-regulated infrastructure with up to 40% travel.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Overland Park, KS (work from anywhere in the U.S.)

(work from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-to-senior role leading FERC resource reports, permitting strategy, and agency coordination for large energy projects. Best for folks with 4–6+ years (5–10 preferred) in FERC permitting who want to own client relationships, guide strategy, and mentor teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—ERM often has related roles and career paths from junior to senior.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.