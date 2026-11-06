🔬 Overland Park Science Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $144K+

Overland Park has some solid science roles right now, especially if you’re into environmental work and data. Here are a couple worth a closer look.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Overland Park, KS (based out of an ERM US office, projects across the U.S.)

(based out of an ERM US office, projects across the U.S.) Salary: $110,600–$144,800 (USD) + potential bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead major cultural resources projects for energy and infrastructure clients, mentor archaeologists, and help grow ERM’s cultural resources practice. This is a senior role for a Secretary of the Interior–qualified, RPA archaeologist with 6–8+ years’ experience, strong report-writing skills (NEPA, Class I/III reports, treatment plans), and comfort working with agencies and multidisciplinary teams. Includes travel to field sites and a full benefits package (PTO, parental leave, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).

Employer: HydroGeoLogic, Inc. (HGL)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Salary: $43,509–$60,912 (USD)

Type: Full-time, in-office (5 days/week)

Entry-level to early-career role focused on environmental analytical chemistry and data management. You’ll help prepare UFP-QAPPs, coordinate sampling events, work with labs, review and upload data, and support project teams handling contamination and remediation projects across the U.S. Requires a BS in chemistry or related field, strong Excel/Office skills, and the ability to pass a background check and drug test. No travel expected; HGL highlights mentoring, training, and support for certifications.

If one of these fits your background, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in while they’re still accepting applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.